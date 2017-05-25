You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Our Weekend Plans post lists family-friendly weekend activities. Here are the holiday hours for favorite family-friendly destinations ...

The N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences and the N.C. Museum of History in Raleigh are open. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekdays and Saturdays; and noon to 5 p.m., Sundays. The natural sciences museum has a new special exhibit on race. And the history museum has a new exhibit on World War I.

The N.C. Museum of Art in Raleigh is closed Monday, but open every other day. Free family tours for ages 5 to 11 are 10:30 a.m., Saturday and Sunday.

Marbles Kids Museum in Raleigh is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, including Monday.

Pullen Park in Raleigh is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., daily. The train and kiddie boats run from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. The carousel runs from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Museum of Life and Science in Durham is open daily, including Monday. If you go, yu might catch a glimpse of the red wolf pups born there last month.

Morehead Planetarium and Science Center in Chapel Hill has planetarium shows scheduled Saturday and Sunday.

Kidzu Children’s Museum in Chapel Hill will run its usual hours - 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday. It’s closed, as usual, on Monday.

The N.C. Zoo in Asheboro, about 90 minutes from the Triangle, is open all weekend. It has a new {Dino Bus and paddle boats this season.