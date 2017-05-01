  • Weather

    50 NC counties are under alert, including Wayne, Halifax, Edgecombe, and Northampton counties. Details

Investigators: Onslow students 'catfish' teacher, post nude photo online

Posted 2:59 p.m. today
Updated 3:07 p.m. today

Brian Joshua Anderson (left) and Brittney Renee Luckenbaugh are each charged with misdemeanor disclosures of private images, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.
Jacksonville, N.C. — Two 16-year-old students at Swansboro High School have been charged with sharing a nude photo of one of their teachers after "catfishing" the teacher on a social media site.

Brian Joshua Anderson and Brittney Renee Luckenbaugh are each charged with misdemeanor disclosures of private images, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the Swanboro High resource officer was notified in mid-April that students had distributed a nude photo of the teacher.

The students accessed the photo after misrepresenting themselves on a social media site, investigators said. So-called "catfishing" involves luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.

The teens were arrested on April 26 and given $5,000 unsecured bonds. They're scheduled to make a first court appearance on June 15.

