You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/17yHy

— Two 16-year-old students at Swansboro High School have been charged with sharing a nude photo of one of their teachers after "catfishing" the teacher on a social media site.

Brian Joshua Anderson and Brittney Renee Luckenbaugh are each charged with misdemeanor disclosures of private images, according to the Onslow County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the Swanboro High resource officer was notified in mid-April that students had distributed a nude photo of the teacher.

The students accessed the photo after misrepresenting themselves on a social media site, investigators said. So-called "catfishing" involves luring someone into a relationship by means of a fictional online persona.

The teens were arrested on April 26 and given $5,000 unsecured bonds. They're scheduled to make a first court appearance on June 15.