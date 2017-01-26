Local News

Only minor injuries when car hits child outside Raleigh middle school

A 12-year-old boy was hit by a car Thursday afternoon near Daniels Middle School in Raleigh. The child had minor injuries, police said, and he is expected to be fine.
Raleigh, N.C. — A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car Thursday afternoon near Daniels Middle School in Raleigh. The child had minor injuries, police said, and he is expected to be fine.

Police said the girl was crossing the street near the intersection of Oberlin Road and Wayland Drive just after 3 p.m.

