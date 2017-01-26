You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A 12-year-old girl was hit by a car Thursday afternoon near Daniels Middle School in Raleigh. The child had minor injuries, police said, and he is expected to be fine.

Police said the girl was crossing the street near the intersection of Oberlin Road and Wayland Drive just after 3 p.m.