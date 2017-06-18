You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Multiple people were injured overnight in a shooting in the heart of a Myrtle Beach tourist area, officials said Sunday.

Around midnight, police responded to reports of a large crowd gathered on the hotel-lined Ocean Boulevard. A fight broke out between two people, and officials say one man shot the other and then fired multiple rounds.

Seven people were shot and are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say a security officer shot the shooter, who fled the scene in a stolen vehicle before he was located and taken into custody.

Some officers did get caught in the gunfire, officials said, but only one minor injury was reported.

The shooting is under investigation.