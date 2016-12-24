Local News
One person shot and killed in east Durham
Posted 10:10 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:51 p.m. yesterday
Durham, N.C. — A person was killed after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex at the 2800 block of Rochelle St. in Durham, police said.
Durham police responded to a report of the shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday. An investigation is currently underway.
Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at 919-560-4440, ext. 29325 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.