You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/16gJO

— A person was killed after being shot multiple times at an apartment complex at the 2800 block of Rochelle St. in Durham, police said.

Durham police responded to a report of the shooting around 9 p.m. Saturday. An investigation is currently underway.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator J. Barr at 919-560-4440, ext. 29325 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.