Local News
One person hospitalized after small plane crashes in Ocean Isle Beach
Posted 38 minutes ago
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. — One person went to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.
Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie S. Smith confirmed that a plane went down in a heavily wooded area near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport. She says two passengers were on board the plane at the time. Crews transported one person to Grand Strand Memorial Center in Myrtle Beach.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.