— One person went to the hospital after a small plane crashed in Ocean Isle Beach on Wednesday evening.

Ocean Isle Beach Mayor Debbie S. Smith confirmed that a plane went down in a heavily wooded area near the Odell Williamson Municipal Airport. She says two passengers were on board the plane at the time. Crews transported one person to Grand Strand Memorial Center in Myrtle Beach.

Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

