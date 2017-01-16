One of FBI's 'most wanted' captured in Texas
Posted 8:51 a.m. today
Updated 8:53 a.m. today
Terry A.D. Strickland, a man wanted for a double murder in Wisconsin and listed among the FBI's Ten Most Wanted, was arrested in Texas Sunday morning.
Strickland was pulled over in a traffic stop in El Paso, and local police arrested him without incident, the FBI said.
Stickland faces murder charges for the shooting deaths of two men found outside a Milwaukee apartment last July, according to his FBI profile. After his charge, he fled Wisconsin and had been wanted ever since.
El Paso FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Lindquist told CNN that agents tracked Strickland to Texas after a tip was called in to the public access line.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.