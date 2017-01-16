You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Terry A.D. Strickland, a man wanted for a double murder in Wisconsin and listed among the FBI's Ten Most Wanted, was arrested in Texas Sunday morning.

Strickland was pulled over in a traffic stop in El Paso, and local police arrested him without incident, the FBI said.

Stickland faces murder charges for the shooting deaths of two men found outside a Milwaukee apartment last July, according to his FBI profile. After his charge, he fled Wisconsin and had been wanted ever since.

El Paso FBI Special Agent in Charge Doug Lindquist told CNN that agents tracked Strickland to Texas after a tip was called in to the public access line.