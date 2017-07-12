You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person was killed and another was injured following a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Durham.

Authorities said one man was found dead in a wooded area at about 5:40 p.m. following the shooting near Rockwood Park in the 2300 block of Whitley Drive.

Another man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Authorities said no suspects were in custody.

Anybody with information is asked to call Durham Police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.