One killed, one injured in shooting near Durham park
Posted 32 minutes ago
Updated 5 minutes ago
Durham, N.C. — One person was killed and another was injured following a Wednesday afternoon shooting in Durham.
Authorities said one man was found dead in a wooded area at about 5:40 p.m. following the shooting near Rockwood Park in the 2300 block of Whitley Drive.
Another man was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries, police said.
Authorities said no suspects were in custody.
Anybody with information is asked to call Durham Police at 919-560-4440 or Crime Stoppers at 919-683-1200.
