One injured in shooting at Fayetteville mall food court

Posted 32 minutes ago
Updated 30 minutes ago

Cumberland County, N.C. — A man was injured Saturday evening in a shooting at the Cross Creek Mall food court in Fayetteville.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m., where they found one male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm.

The shooter ran from the scene.

The suspect and victim knew each other before the incident.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

