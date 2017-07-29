You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A man was injured Saturday evening in a shooting at the Cross Creek Mall food court in Fayetteville.

Officers responded to the shooting around 6:30 p.m., where they found one male victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his left arm.

The shooter ran from the scene.

The suspect and victim knew each other before the incident.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.