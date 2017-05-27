You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One adult is dead and three people are injured after a wreck on Mitchell Mill Road near Watkins Road in Wake Forest Saturday night.

A car crossed the center line and resulted in a head-on collision around 10:30 p.m. Those injured include one child and two adults.

Mitchell Mill Road was temporarily closed in both directions.