Local News
One dead, three injured in Wake Forest wreck
Posted 11:29 p.m. yesterday
Updated 11:40 p.m. yesterday
Wake Forest, N.C. — One adult is dead and three people are injured after a wreck on Mitchell Mill Road near Watkins Road in Wake Forest Saturday night.
A car crossed the center line and resulted in a head-on collision around 10:30 p.m. Those injured include one child and two adults.
Mitchell Mill Road was temporarily closed in both directions.
