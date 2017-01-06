You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, shooting at least nine people and killing three of them, Broward County officials said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooting occurred inside an airport terminal. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport at the time of the shooting and "everyone is running." He later tweeted that "all seems calm."