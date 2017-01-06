  • Closings

    115 closings/delays reported, including Durham, Johnston, Orange, and Wake public schools. View all

  • Weather

    96 NC counties and 2 VA counties are under alert, including Wake, Cumberland, Durham, Johnston, and Orange counties. Details

National News

3 dead, 9 shot at Fort Lauderdale airport

Posted 13 minutes ago
Updated 2 minutes ago

Map Marker  Find News Near Me

Fort Lauderdale, Fla. — A gunman opened fire Friday afternoon at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Florida, shooting at least nine people and killing three of them, Broward County officials said.

A gunman was in custody, local law enforcement sources told NBC News.

It wasn't immediately clear whether the shooting occurred inside an airport terminal. Passengers and workers were evacuated onto a tarmac.

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport at the time of the shooting and "everyone is running." He later tweeted that "all seems calm."

Triangle Area Special Offers
Comments

Please with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.

Oldest First
View all