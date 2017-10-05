You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A tropical depression strengthened overnight and developed into Tropical Storm Nate on Thursday morning off the coast of Nicaragua as the storm's sustained winds increased to 40 mph.

If the storm continues to develop and follow its northern trek, it could bring some much-needed rain to central and western North Carolina by the weekend.

According to WRAL Elizabeth Gardner, Nate will probably become a hurricane before it makes landfall somewhere along the Gulf coast and western Florida.

"Nate will help to increase our chances of rain by early next week as the remnants move northward," said Gardner, adding that if the storm impacts North Carolina it will do so from the west.

According to Gardner, the chance for heavy rain will be greatest Monday, though some rain could begin in the Triangle starting Saturday. "The amount of rain we see will depend on where Nate will be," said Gardner. "If it tracks closer to the mountains, we'll see more rain. If it tracks back into Tennessee, the amounts here will be fairly light."

Current models show the tropical storm will bring the most rain to central and western portions of Tennessee. "The heaviest bands of rain will be around 2 to 4 inches, and we'll kind of miss that, but our area could see half an inch to 1 inch of rain," said Gardner.

Nate could bring an end to a long dry spell in the Triangle. According to weather reports, 22 days have passed without any measurable rainfall at RDU.

In the meantime, temperatures will start climbing Thursday, and it will be a warmer weekend in Triangle. Highs will be in the mid 80s before temperatures start to cool down again on Monday.