— A woman died Saturday morning after a shooting involving a North Carolina State Highway Patrol trooper on Interstate 40 in Johnston County.

Troopers responded around 6:30 a.m. to a report of a single-vehicle crash on I-40 westbound at mile marker 337, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety. When troopers arrived, they say a woman armed with a gun who was lying on the highway.

As the trooper approached, officials said an "armed confrontation" occurred.

The woman, who was not identified, was taken to WakeMed in Raleigh where she later died.

The highway was closed around 6:40 a.m. near Exit 341 for N.C. Highway 50 and N.C. Highway 55.

Video from Sky 5 showed a white SUV that had crashed on the side of the highway. The SUV's doors were open, and the front bumper was damaged.

Authorities blocked off the area with crime scene tape stretching from the highway's center divider to the tree line.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated the road would be closed until 2 p.m.