Published: 2017-01-08 05:30:00
Updated: 2017-01-08 13:37:13
Posted 5:30 a.m. today
Updated 1:37 p.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — Treacherous road conditions in the Triangle only worsened overnight due to plummeting temperatures that froze the ice and snow left on the streets after Saturday's storm. The same could happen again on Sunday night when temperatures plunge into the single digits.
Most highways and interstates in the area are now clear, but many secondary roads are still covered in snow and ice that will continue to freeze overnight. Officials are reminding all motorists to stay off the roads, noting that even some seemingly-clear highways are full of slippery black ice.
Officials: All wet roads pose a risk
"Anything that looks wet is frozen." That's the important message officials want motorists to keep in mind if they venture out onto the roadways today.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Tuesday due to icy roads and below-freezing temperatures.
Officials in police departments and other agencies from multiple counties in North Carolina have cautioned the public of one thing all day -- avoid driving at all costs.
With a wintry mix of snow, slush and freezing rain on the roads, officials are cautioning motorists that it's difficult to know what kind of slippery conditions are under the snowy surface. It's really best to not drive at all, they say.
Freezing temps won't help
Below-freezing temperatures will drop into the teens Sunday evening and remain there throughout the night, ensuring the wintry mix sticks around.
"Temperatures are going to be so cold that it will be hard to get rid of this snow," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight, making conditions even colder before things start warming up on Tuesday.
"Start thinking about your plan for Monday morning," said Gardner. "You are not going to want to get out the door before 9 a.m. or maybe even before lunchtime."
Road conditions vary across the viewing area
Road conditions across the viewing area are widely varied on Sunday. Like most major interstates in the area, I-40 at Fayetteville road is mainly clear, but drivers should be aware that numerous black ice patches could remain for the day.
The lanes on either side of I-40 at Aviation Parkway are now dry and clear, as is the Durham Freeway, but officials still want drivers to watch for black ice.
Some major interstates aren't as clear, including US-264 at US-64 business, so drivers still have the potential to run into trouble while traveling on Sunday.
Most secondary streets have not been cleared at this time, and they may not be clear until Tuesday, officials said. Workers will be treating the roads all day Sunday. On New Bern Avenue at Trawick Road for example, roads are still covered in ice. The issue in most of the viewing area is getting to the highways safely, officials said.
Roads deteriorate north, west of Raleigh
Though all roads with wet spots became slippery as temperatures dropped overnight, conditions on Sunday are poorest in the areas that saw the most accumulation.
That means counties northwest of Raleigh, including Orange and Durham counties, where 6 or more inches of snow were reported in multiple areas.
Deputies in Durham reported that Interstate 85, Highway 147, and U.S. 70 are passable while Highway 98 is still affected by snow and ice.
Even in Raleigh, which saw no more than 2 inches of snow, a second dusting of snow covers secondary roads to the point where it is hard to see the lane dividers. At this point, those roads leading to the highway are of the main concern, as are neighborhood streets.
Although towns in Cumberland County and surrounding areas saw less snow than we did in the Triangle, some snow and rain did fall, which could make for some slippery spots on roads.
All roads will be slick, posing danger to drivers and passengers, officials said. I-95 at NC-24 and other major roads in the county are clear, but, like in other counties across the viewing area, officials caution that secondary roads are not as safe.
Officials in Johnston County say the interstates are clear except for some icy spots and that secondary roads are still treacherous.
No fatalities reported
Officials said about 40 wrecks occurred overnight statewide due to treacherous road conditions, but no fatalities or serious injuries have been reported.
Thousands without power
Officials estimate that about 12,000 people in North Carolina were without power at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Of those, Durham, Franklin, Gaston and Wake counties are the most affected. Since then, the number has decreased by more than half. At 10:45 a.m., officials announced that only 5,919 are without power.
DOT working to clear the roads
Although roads still have the potential to be slick, workers with the Department of Transportation have been working to clear many main thoroughfares. Crews started plowing the streets in Cary as early as 4 a.m. on Sunday to remove as much accumulation as possible before temperatures plunge again overnight.
Plows start with the largest, most-traveled roads first, like the four-lane interstates, then move to the smaller yet significant roads that take drivers to those main roads.
Secondary roads and neighborhood streets follow.
Due to less accumulation, highways in Raleigh and Cary were clearer than those running through Durham and Chapel Hill, but officials are still warning motorists to avoid driving. If you must drive, drive slowly and keep ample distance between your car and other cars, officials said.
Tips to stay safe
If you must drive in the snow storm, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol offers a list of tips for driving in winter weather.
If you become trapped in your car:
If you are involved in a wreck, here are some ways to prevent further injuries, reduce costs and speed up the repair process:
Road closures
The Town of Rolesville and the Town of Wake Forest have closed Rogers Road between Heritage Gates Drive to Hobblebush Way, according to the town manager. Barricades have been put in place because of the road's icy and slippery conditions.
WRAL has received no word of road closures on major thoroughfares. Around the Triangle, the slick roads contributed to several fender benders and lane closures throughout the day.
