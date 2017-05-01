You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Officials trying to lower Falls Lake after rain, flooding



— The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is releasing more water from Falls Lake to lower levels after heavy rains last week.

The water is expected to continue to be released for the next several days and officials said levels at the lake are nearly 10 feet above normal.

“Usually, on a regular day, you can see the rocks out here and there’s birds sitting on them, fishing, and you could walk out practically to the middle of the river on some of the rocks, but not now,” said Raleigh resident Stacie Bethel.

The Army Corp of Engineers said the water at Falls Lake is being released at 3,000 cubic feet per second. That could increase to 6,000 cubic feet per second depending on weather conditions moving forward.

The gushing water brought nearby residents out of their home to watch, including some thrill seekers who were daring enough to get into the water.

“It’s about 3,000 cubic feet per second and when you’re surfing that wave, you see all that river coming at you. It’s a lot of water and that’s the adrenaline rush and that’s part of the reason we’re out here,” said Raleigh resident Chris Serenari, who went kayaking on the river Monday.

The water release does have some residents who live down the river concerned about their property and flooding they said could be prevented without the release of so much water.