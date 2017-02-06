You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Wake County commissioners will meet Monday to vote on the prospect of building a new urban ride and trail center in the Triangle.

If approved, the recreational facility will be built on a piece of land near Lake Crabtree and Aviation Parkway. The site is owned by Raleigh-Durham International Airport.

County commission chair Sig Hutchinson said he envisions that the area will be known as the "Boulder, Colorado of the East Coast."

Apart from the trail's recreational use for hikers, joggers and bikers, Hutchinson and other commissioners believes the project could be a crucial economic driver to the area.

Hutchinson suggests that the new project represents $19 billion dollars for the state and that it will support over 190,000 jobs.

Under the proposal, the county would lease the land and work to get the trails certified by the International Mountain Bicycling Association.

Monday's vote will determine whether an agreement will be signed with the UNC School of Government to complete a study of the area to see if the trail center is feasible. Officials at the university say the study, which is not to exceed $67,000, would take about six months.