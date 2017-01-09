Read More
Published: 2017-01-09 05:10:00
Updated: 2017-01-09 05:34:43
Posted 34 minutes ago
Updated 9 minutes ago
Raleigh, N.C. — Treacherous road conditions in the Triangle remain Monday after temperatures plummeted overnight, freezing over the ice, snow and slush leftover on the roads.
Most highways and interstates in the area are now clear, but many secondary roads and exit ramps are still covered in slippery snow and ice. Many schools are closed Monday and officials are still reminding all motorists to stay off the roads, noting that even some seemingly-clear highways can contain patches of slippery black ice. Pay extra attention to shady spots on the road if you must travel on Monday, officials said.
Officials: Roads are still treacherous on Monday
"Anything that looks wet is frozen." That's the important message officials want motorists to keep in mind if they venture out onto the roadways today.
Officials in police departments and other agencies from multiple counties in North Carolina have cautioned the public to drive extremely carefully if they must commute to work on Monday, urging anyone who can do so to stay home.
Freezing temps won't help
The caution comes from the temperatures that will remain below freezing for most of Monday. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Tuesday due to icy roads and below-freezing temperatures.
Although the sun will slowly improve conditions somewhat, as it did on Sunday, roads covered in snow and ice will remain icy into Monday night.
With a wintry mix of snow, slush and freezing rain on the roads, officials are cautioning motorists that it's difficult to know what kind of slippery conditions are under the snowy surface. It's really best to not drive at all, they say.
"Although the storm has passed, we urge our citizens to avoid driving to keep them safe and allow our crews to work," said Director of Emergency Management Mike Sprayberry.
Road conditions vary across the viewing area
Road conditions are widely varied on Monday, but most major interstates are clear. Sprayberry said that only two major roads in the state remain closed as a result of the storm -- U.S. Highway 441 in Swain County and N.C. Highway 1505 in Harnett County.
Officials warned that although the sun melted some snow and ice Sunday afternoon, the potential for black ice remains and drivers should only venture out when absolutely necessary.
Nathan Hommell ended up in a ditch along Mount Vernon Church Road on Sunday when his car started sliding on ice and he couldn't stop it. He waited hours for a tow truck to rescue him.
"It is pretty difficult to stop yourself," Hommell said. "It is just pure ice from here on."
Aalyah Alston was tied up in an accident on Rock Quarry Road but just feet away, John Adams took a different approach with an ATV. "This is what you have the snow for. When it falls outside, the first thing you think it 'I want to get on my four-wheeler'," Adams said.
Roads deteriorate north, west of Raleigh
Though all roads with wet spots became slippery as temperatures dropped overnight, conditions on secondary roads are of the biggest concern. The issue is getting to the highways safely from icy covered subdivisions and smaller roads, officials said.
The treacherous conditions on secondary roads are poorest in the areas that saw the most accumulation. That means counties northwest of Raleigh, including Orange and Durham counties, where 6 or more inches of snow were reported in multiple areas.
Deputies in Durham reported that Interstate 85, Highway 147, and U.S. 70 are passable while Highway 98 is still affected by snow and ice.
Icy conditions lingered into Sunday night on secondary roads.
The Durham County Sheriff's Office said that they saw an increase in service calls throughout the day as drivers were forced to abandon their vehicles. Several drivers were also left stranded after their vehicles slid on icy roads.
Even in Raleigh, which saw no more than 2 inches of snow, a second dusting of snow covers secondary roads to the point where it is hard to see the lane dividers. At this point, those roads leading to the highway are of the main concern, as are neighborhood streets.
Although towns in Cumberland County and surrounding areas saw less snow than we did in the Triangle, some snow and rain did fall, which could make for some slippery spots on roads.
All roads will be slick, posing danger to drivers and passengers, officials said. I-95 at NC-24 and other major roads in the county are clear, but, like in other counties across the viewing area, officials caution that secondary roads are not as safe.
Officials in Johnston County say the interstates are clear except for some icy spots and that secondary roads are still treacherous.
1 killed as a result of winter storm
Gov. Roy Cooper said during a Sunday afternoon press conference that one person was killed Sunday morning as a result of icy conditions from the storm.
Cooper said that a driver slid off an ice-covered interstate late Sunday morning in Montgomery County and died when the car slid down an embankment and hit a tree. Two other people in that vehicle were seriously injured, he said.
Sprayberry said that two DOT workers were injured and five accidents involving DOT employees occurred during the course of the storm.
A spokesman for the North Carolina Department of Public Safety said that troopers responded to 1,324 collisions statewide between 12 a.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; 386 of those crashes were in the Triangle.
Power restored to many
Officials estimate that about 12,000 people in North Carolina were without power at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, 704 were still without power in Durham County. Dozens more remained in the dark in Wake and Moore counties.
A crew was working to restore power at Miami Boulevard and Lumly Road in Durham since 5 a.m. Sunday Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy said the area is the source of most power outages in Durham and power was restored to all but a few by Sunday night.
Crews that had to take frequent breaks due to the cold worked to repair power lines and low hanging streetlights as hundreds without power in Durham hunkered down. Annie Logan said her power has been out since 5 a.m. Sunday.
"Thankfully we have a gas fireplace so we're kind of hanging out near that and our laptops are still charged so we can watch DVDs on that but besides that, we're just reading books and hanging out as close to the fireplace as we can," she said.
Logan stepped out Sunday to grab a few snacks only to find that quite a few traffic lights were out along one of Durham's main thoroughfares and many businesses were still closed. "Sheetz, Shell, Dollar General; everything is closed because everybody's power is out," Logan said.
DOT working to clear the roads
Workers with the Department of Transportation worked around the clock Sunday to clear roads, but ice on roads refroze Sunday night as temperatures plunged. Plows started with the largest, most-traveled roads first, like the four-lane interstates, then moved to the smaller yet significant roads that take drivers to those main roads. Many of these have not been cleared.
Wake County Maintenance Engineer Jason Dunigan said that main crews went home on Sunday at about 7 p.m. and a skeleton crew will be brought in to continue to maintain roads.
"When the sun goes down, with the temperatures already low, it's not going to be able to come off easy," Dunigan said of the ice. "There's no way to get it off the road when the temperatures are that cold."
Salt used by the DOT becomes ineffective when temperatures drop below 20 degrees, officials said. Dunigan said that overnight crews will place salt and sand on the roads to create traction and clearing will resume in the morning. A crew will be brought in at 3 a.m. Monday to attempt to halt refreezing on interstates for people who will attempt to get to work.
Sprayberry said crews will continue plowing secondary roads Monday at 7 a.m.
Due to less accumulation, highways in Raleigh and Cary were clearer than those running through Durham and Chapel Hill, but officials are still warning motorists to avoid driving. If you must drive, drive slowly and keep ample distance between your car and other cars, officials said.
Based on anticipated road conditions, GoTriangle service will resume Monday at 7 a.m.
Tips to stay safe
If you must drive in the snow storm, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol offers a list of tips for driving in winter weather.
If you become trapped in your car:
If you are involved in a wreck, here are some ways to prevent further injuries, reduce costs and speed up the repair process:
Local road closures
The Town of Rolesville and the Town of Wake Forest have closed Rogers Road between Heritage Gates Drive to Hobblebush Way, according to the town manager. Barricades have been put in place because of the road's icy and slippery conditions.
