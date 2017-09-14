You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An investigation into a residential break-in led Moore County deputies to a Carthage home Tuesday, where they seized 17 dogs from the property.

According to The Fayetteville Observer, the dogs were found at the home of Wanda Hardy, 63, of the 6100 block of U.S.15-501, a Moore County Sheriff’s Office release said.

Deputies were called to Hardy’s home looking for a suspect in the break-in and discovered the dogs. The dogs were taken away by the Sheriff’s Office Animal Services deputies, the release said. Hardy is charged with animal cruelty.

Meanwhile, Hardy and her daughter, Martha Hardy, 24, who lives at the same address, were charged with breaking and entering, larceny and possession of stolen property.

No further details were given.

Bail was set at $20,000 for Wanda Hardy and $10,000 for Martha Hardy.