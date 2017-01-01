Officials: Person shot near Adventure Landing in Raleigh
Posted 8:13 a.m. today
Updated 9:06 a.m. today
Raleigh, N.C. — One person is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday after an overnight shooting that occurred near the Adventure Landing entertainment complex in Raleigh.
Adventure Landing, located at 3311 Capital Boulevard, was closed when police received word of shots fired around 2:45 a.m.
Officials said one victim was shot and transported to WakeMed, but he or she is expected to recover from injuries.
Police temporarily shut down a portion of Capital Boulevard between Old Buffalo Road and Mayflower Drive after the shooting.
No additional information has been released.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Janet Ghumri Jan 1, 8:22 a.m.
The victim and the assailant must have broken in the park (since it was closed). Awful way to ring in 2017. Prayers for the victim and the families of both.