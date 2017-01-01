You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— One person is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries on Sunday after an overnight shooting that occurred near the Adventure Landing entertainment complex in Raleigh.

Adventure Landing, located at 3311 Capital Boulevard, was closed when police received word of shots fired around 2:45 a.m.

Officials said one victim was shot and transported to WakeMed, but he or she is expected to recover from injuries.

Police temporarily shut down a portion of Capital Boulevard between Old Buffalo Road and Mayflower Drive after the shooting.

No additional information has been released.