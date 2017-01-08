You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Treacherous road conditions in the Triangle only worsened overnight due to plummeting temperatures that froze the ice and snow left on the streets after Saturday's storm. Officials are reminding all motorists to stay off the roads, noting that even the seemingly-clear highways are full of slippery black ice.

Officials: All wet roads pose a risk

"Anything that looks wet is frozen." That's the important message officials want motorists to keep in mind if they venture out onto the roadways today.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until Tuesday due to icy roads and below-freezing temperatures.

Officials in police departments and other agencies from multiple counties in North Carolina have cautioned the public of one thing all day -- avoid driving at all costs.

With a wintry mix of snow, slush and freezing rain on the roads, officials are cautioning motorists that it's difficult to know what kind of slippery conditions are under the snowy surface. It's really best to not drive at all, they say.

Freezing temps won't help

Temperatures that dropped into the teens Saturday evening and will remain there all of Sunday will ensure the wintry mix sticks around.

Wind chill advisory until noon. It will feel like -5 to +5° this morning. Hats, scarves and gloves today! #wral pic.twitter.com/aB5ue4zDug — Elizabeth Gardner (@WRALweathergal) January 8, 2017

"Temperatures are going to be so cold that it will be hard to get rid of this snow," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. Temperatures will remain in the teens for most of Sunday, and things won't get above freezing all day.

Temperatures will drop into the single digits overnight, making conditions even colder before things start warming up on Tuesday.

"Start thinking about your plan for Monday morning," said Gardner. "You are not going to want to get out the door before 9 a.m. or maybe even before lunchtime."

Road conditions vary across the viewing area

Road conditions across the viewing area are widely varied on Sunday. Like most major interstates in the area, I-40 at Fayetteville road is mainly clear, but drivers should be aware that numerous black ice patches could remain for the day.

The lanes on either side of I-40 at Aviation Parkway are now dry and clear, as is the Durham Freeway, but officials still want drivers to watch for black ice.

Some major interstates aren't as clear, including US-264 at US-64 business. so drivers still have the potential to run into trouble while traveling on Sunday.

Most secondary streets have not been cleared at this time, and they may not be clear until Tuesday, officials said. Workers will be treating the roads all day Sunday. On New Bern Avenue at Trawick Road for example, roads are still covered in ice. The issue in most of the viewing area is getting to the highways safely, officials said.

Roads deteriorate north, west of Raleigh

Though all roads with wet spots became slippery as temperatures dropped overnight, conditions on Sunday are poorest in the areas that saw the most accumulation.

That means counties northwest of Raleigh, including Orange and Durham counties, where 6 or more inches of snow were reported in multiple areas.

TW Alexander between Page and Miami is a sheet of ice pic.twitter.com/R27z2LgEpB — DurhamPoliceNC (@DurhamPoliceNC) January 8, 2017

Even in Raleigh, which saw no more than 2 inches of snow, a second dusting of snow covered primary and secondary roads to the point where it is hard to see the lane dividers. Secondary roads are of the main concern, as are neighborhood streets.

Although towns in Cumberland County and surrounding areas saw less snow than we did in the Triangle, some snow and rain did fall, which could make for some slippery spots on roads.

All roads will be slick, posing danger to drivers and passengers, officials said. I-95 at NC-24 and other major roads in the county are clear, but, like in other counties across the viewing area, officials caution that secondary roads are not as safe.

Officials in Johnston County say the interstates are clear except for some icy spots and that secondary roads are still treacherous.

No fatalities reported

Officials said about 40 wrecks occurred overnight statewide due to treacherous road conditions, but no fatalities have been reported.

Thousands without power

Officials estimate that about 12,000 people in North Carolina were without power at 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning. Of those, Durham, Franklin, Gaston and Wake counties are the most affected. Since then, the number has decreased by more than half. At 10:45 a.m., officials announced that only 5,919 are without power.

DOT working to clear the roads

Although roads still have the potential to be slick, workers with the Department of Transportation have been working to clear many main thoroughfares. Crews started plowing the streets in Cary as early as 4 a.m. on Sunday to remove as much accumulation as possible before temperatures plunge again overnight.

Plows start with the largest, most-traveled roads first, like the four-lane interstates, then move to the smaller yet significant roads that take drivers to those main roads.

Secondary roads and neighborhood streets follow.

Due to less accumulation, highways in Raleigh and Cary were clearer than those running through Durham and Chapel Hill, but officials are still warning motorists to avoid driving. If you must drive, drive slowly and keep ample distance between your car and other cars, officials said.

Tips to stay safe

If you must drive in the snow storm, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol offers a list of tips for driving in winter weather.

Clear your vehicle's windows and mirrors.

Reduce your speed. Driving at the regular speed limit will reduce your ability to control the car if you begin to slide. Do not use cruise control.

On a four-lane highway, stay in the clearest lane and drive only in paths that are already cleared. Do not try to change lanes.

Leave plenty of room between you and other vehicles. Highway safety experts recommend keeping the distance of four cars between you and other vehicles for every 10 mph you're driving.

Bridges and overpasses accumulate ice first. Approach them with extreme caution, and do not apply your brakes while on the bridge.

If you do begin to slide, take your foot off the gas, and turn the steering wheel in the direction of the slide. Do not apply the brakes as that will cause further loss of control of the car.

Come to a complete stop or yield the right-of-way at intersections where traffic lights are out. Treat this situation as a four-way stop.

If you have a cellular phone, take it with you. You can call the Highway Patrol statewide by dialing *HP (*47) or call the local county emergency center by dialing 911. Call 511 for information about highway travel conditions; do not call 911 for that information.

If you become trapped in your car:

Pull off the highway; stay calm, and remain in your vehicle. At night, turn on the inside dome light, so work and rescue crews can see you.

Set your directional lights to "flashing," and hang a cloth or distress flag from the radio aerial or window. In a rural or wilderness area, spread a large cloth over the snow to attract attention of rescue crews who might be surveying the area by airplane.

Do not set out on foot unless you can see a building close by where you know you can take shelter.

If you run the engine to keep warm, open a window slightly for ventilation. This will protect you from possible carbon-monoxide poisoning. Periodically, clear away snow from the exhaust pipe.

Exercise to maintain body heat, but avoid overexertion. In extreme cold, use road maps, seat covers and floor mats for insulation. Huddle with passengers, and use your coat as a blanket.

Never let everyone in the car sleep at once. One person should stay awake to look out for rescue crews.

Be careful not to use battery power. Balance electrical energy needs – the use of lights, heat and radio – with your supply.

If you are involved in a wreck, here are some ways to prevent further injuries, reduce costs and speed up the repair process:

Protect yourself from the start. Use your cell phone or a camera to take photos of the scene and the vehicles involved.

Move the vehicles and all of the people involved well out of the way so they don't cause another wreck.

Before you have your vehicle towed to a repair shop, get references and check the shop's status with the Better Business Bureau.

Since the average crash repair costs more than $2,200, get a written estimate before any work begins.

Have patience. Severe weather often means it will be busy at auto repair shops.

If the wreck is minor, you and the other driver might decide to handle the damages without involving insurance companies. There are risks, however: You or the other driver might later change your mind; the other driver might claim injuries, and that could create more problems than just higher insurance rates.

Road closures

WRAL has received no word of road closures on major thoroughfares. Around the Triangle, the slick roads contributed to several fender benders and lane closures throughout the day.