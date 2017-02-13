Officials locate missing 16-year-old in Chapel Hill
Posted 9:25 a.m. today
Updated 26 minutes ago
Chapel Hill, N.C. — Officers with the Chapel Hill Police Department on Monday located a missing 16-year-old one day after he was reported missing.
Jarred Smith was last seen at 7 a.m. on Sunday in the area of Knolls Street. Smith is described as a black male with brown eyes and black hair. He stands around 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds.
He was last seen wearing a black jacket.
Officials said Smith visits the McDonald's located at 409 W. Franklin Street often. He also is a frequent visitor to the Hargraves Community Center located at 216 N. Roberson Street.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Orange County Communications Office at 919-732-5063.
