— A man died Thursday afternoon after driving his SUV off a Wilson County bridge and into a creek.

The man crashed off a U.S. Highway 117 bridge near the Wayne County line. Police shut down the bridge for several hours as crews worked to remove the SUV from the water.

Black Creek fire officials said there was no evidence that the man, who was not identified, tried to slow down before he crashed into the bridge guardrail.

Firefighters performed CPR on the man while on the roof of the vehicle and then swam him to the creek bank where EMS took over care.