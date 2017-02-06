You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A driver and police officer were hospitalized Monday night after a traffic stop led to a shooting in Spring Lake.

Spring Lake police said an officer responded to a report of a careless and reckless driver in the 800 block of Lillington Highway at about 8:40 p.m.

Authorities said the officer, who was not identified, pulled the vehicle over and began speaking to the driver. The driver then fled from the traffic stop, striking the officer with the vehicle. Captain Charles Kimble said the officer was struck in his lower extermities but it is not clear if the driver was aiming for the officer.

As the driver fled, the officer fired his service weapon, striking the female driver, police said.

The driver and the officer were taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment. The condition of the driver was unknown.

Police said the names of the officer and driver are being withheld until family members can be notified.

Kimble said authorities will review tapes and body camera footage from the scene.

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office and the State Bureau of Investigation are assisting in the investigation.