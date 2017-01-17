Officer injured in woods during Wake County chase
Posted 10 minutes ago
Wake County, N.C. — An officer was hospitalized Tuesday night after sustaining injuries during the course of a chase in Wake County.
The chase began at about 8 p.m. when officers from several agencies were in pursuit of a suspect in the area of Rock Quarry Road and Whitfield Street.
The suspect then jumped and ran from a vehicle and an officer began to chase the suspect on foot.
State Troopers said a K9 officer was injured in the woods, but the injury was not a direct result of the chase.
Troopers have not released any details about the officer’s injuries or anything about the suspect.
Officers did not say what prompted the chase.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.