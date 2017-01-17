You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An officer was hospitalized Tuesday night after sustaining injuries during the course of a chase in Wake County.

The chase began at about 8 p.m. when officers from several agencies were in pursuit of a suspect in the area of Rock Quarry Road and Whitfield Street.

The suspect then jumped and ran from a vehicle and an officer began to chase the suspect on foot.

State Troopers said a K9 officer was injured in the woods, but the injury was not a direct result of the chase.

Troopers have not released any details about the officer’s injuries or anything about the suspect.

Officers did not say what prompted the chase.