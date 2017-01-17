You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— An officer was hospitalized Tuesday night after sustaining injuries during the course of a chase in Wake County.

The chase began at about 8 p.m. when a trooper noticed the suspect's vehicle running a stoplight in Clayton.

Officers from several agencies were in pursuit of the suspect in the area of Rock Quarry Road and Whitfield Street, when the car ran off the road and came to a rest about 200-feet into a wooded area.

The suspect then jumped and ran from a vehicle and an officer began to chase the suspect on foot.

State Troopers said Wake County sheriff's deputy fell into the side of a tree at some point during the chase and was impaled in the ear and neck by a branch. She was taken to WakeMed with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities said the vehicle involved in the chase was reported stolen in Durham on Jan. 10. The suspect was still at large Tuesday night.