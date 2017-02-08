You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A New York City Police Department squad was in Durham Wednesday afternoon, searching for a man who police said is considered a serial bank robber.

Police asked the public for help in the search for Steven Farrel, 52. He’s wanted for an armed bank robbery that happened in November in the Bronx.

Police said Ferrel passed a note to a teller at the Ponce De Leon Federal Bank saying that he had a gun and demanded money. He got away with $2,000.

Detectives said they tracked Farrel to Charlotte and Durham, where police are searching.

Police believe Farrel may be driving a stolen 2010 dark brown or burgundy Acura with North Carolina license plate EDP 8964.

He is described as being black, 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 220 pounds.

Anybody with information is asked to call 911 or the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477.