— The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center on Wednesday afternoon bumped up the threat for severe weather around central North Carolina one day after a tornado ripped through Autryville.

Many counties in and around the Triangle were under a level three risk for severe storms on a five-level system. The enhanced risk level warns that storms heading for the area could bring damaging straight line winds and isolated tornadoes along with hail and heavy rain.

Those storms will begin to move in during the afternoon.

"After 3 (p.m.), here come the storms," said WRAL meteorologist Elizabeth Gardner. "(At 5 p.m.), this line of storms lifts up over the area around the evening commute, through dinner time, and then on out, really, untill midnight or so."

Parts of Wilson, Wayne and Johnston counties got about 1.5 inches of rain over the last 24 hours. That rainfall, coupled with anything that fell since the storms began on Monday, and another 1 to 2 inches expected on Wednesday, could lead to flooding in some counties around the region.

"One to 2 inches on their own—just a day of 1 to 2 inches—wouldn't necessarily cause any flooding, but because we've had easily 2 inches of rain as an average across the area over the last couple of days, any additional rain could cause some flooding," Gardner said.

A tornado watch crept into counties in the western part of the state, such as Mecklenburg and Catawba counties, around noon, but Gardner said that watch could be extended to the Triangle.

The chance for severe weather lingers into Thursday, too, though the threat is only for damaging winds.

On Friday, the skies could clear, revealing the sun.

"I think by Friday we should see the clouds breaking up, and we'll see a little sunshine," Gardner said. "We may even see a little of it tomorrow.

"But we're still not out of the woods in terms of our chance of afternoon thunderstorms."

