Local News
Northbound lanes of Durham Freeway reopen after early morning wreck
Posted 5:11 a.m. today
Updated 6:10 a.m. today
Durham, N.C. — The northbound lanes of the Durham Freeway reopened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning after a wreck near T.W. Alexander Drive closed the highway.
The crash happened shortly after 3 a.m. near exit 7, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. It is unclear what caused the wreck.
At least one passenger vehicle could be seen crashed at the scene, and a larger commercial truck was also stopped on the side of the highway. Emergency vehicles blocked the road around 5 a.m.
