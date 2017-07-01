You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The northbound lanes on Interstate 95 reopened near Dunn early Saturday afternoon after a crash.

Photos from the scene showed several emergency vehicles on the highway around 12:30 p.m.. The crash happened near Exit 70 for Bud Hawkins Road.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimated the road would be closed for at least an hour.

Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said a second accident was reported on I-95 near the Harnett-Cumberland County line.