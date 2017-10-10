You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A Raleigh church is making good on its promise to house undocumented immigrants less than a month after voting to open its doors as a sanctuary.

Umstead Park United Church of Christ voted in September become a sanctuary church, and then it welcomed in Eliseo Jiminez.

Jiminez and his wife came to the United States illegally about 20 years ago and have since had four children. Recently, he was pulled over while driving and was arrested. Authorities issued him deportation orders.

While fighting the deportation order, Jiminez learned about the north Raleigh church. Now, he's moved in and will remain there indefinitely because U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement policy states it will not violate church, school or hospital property.

Pastor Doug Long says the decision by his congregation to become a sanctuary was not taken lightly. They formed a task force over the summer and then took the matter to the entire church body for a vote, which Long says passed overwhelmingly.

"If we as a congregation can provide for a family time for their lawyer to explore due process, time for their advocates to plea for a stay of their deportation and hopefully time for laws to catch up with the system that is very inconsistent and unjust right now then that’s what we want to do," Long said.