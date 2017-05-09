You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/182OF

— Business owners in North Raleigh believe the same suspects may be to blame for a recent string of burglaries.

Damian Horne, owner of Happy Endings at 8320 Litchford Road, said he rushed to his bar when he got a call last weekend.

"CPI called me at 5 in the morning saying, 'Somebody is in your business and the back door is tripped and the motion sensors is tripped and somebody is definitely in there. Police are on the way'," he said.

His business had been burglarized.

"Somebody came in here and stole our cash register and broke about 50 bottles on their way out. They caused about $4,500 in damage," Horne said.

Horne said the backdoors to other stores on the backside of the building were also damaged.

"We all try to stay here and work together as small business owners, so when one thing impacts one thing, it pretty much affects us all," he said.

Just miles away, a friend who owns a billiard business was also burglarized. A man in surveillance video is seen walking off with a drawer of cash.

Horne said the two compared notes and images, and strongly believe the same man is responsible for both break-ins.

"The guy is driving the same...blue Honda Accord. The same guy wearing the same jacket," Horne said.

Ultimately, Horne says it's the far reaching impact that most frustrating.

"He took the whole weeks’ worth of sales from us. We were at the point where we couldn't reorder our supplies or merchandise," Horne said. "We actually were planning a family vacation to Kentucky and we had to cancel that."

No arrests have been made in connection with the break-ins.