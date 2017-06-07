You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Hills will be taking a trip back in time Thursday morning when officials unearth a time capsule buried 50 years ago.

The capsule was buried June 8, 1967, in the sidewalk outside of the Cardinal Movie Theater. The capsule was part of the Cardinal's opening day festivities. The space is now between Verizon and Bonefish Grille in the Lassiter District of North Hills.

Local businesses and students from nearby schools contributed items to the 1967 time capsule, but its contents remain unknown.

The ceremony is free and open to the public and will take place at 10 a.m. outside of Bonefish Grill. Although tickets are not required, people are asked to RSVP.

In conjunction with the event, North Hills will be burying a new time capsule that will be opened in 50 years. The capsule will contain contributions from:

Aldert Root Elementary

Brooks Elementary

Carroll Middle

Douglas Elementary

Sanderson High

St. David’s

St. Timothy’s

GRCVB

Midtown Raleigh Alliance

Kane Realty Corporation

News & Observer

WRAL

And head back to North Hills that night for the free beach music series in the commons. The concert starts at 6 p.m.