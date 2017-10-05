You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/19JgB

— Officials for a North Carolina water system say they're going to resume fluoridating drinking water nearly eight months after a system malfunction led to a crisis.

The Herald-Sun of Durham reports the Orange Water and Sewer Authority temporarily ceased fluoridation on Feb. 2 after too much fluoride was released into the water at a treatment plant.

After an independent review of the situation, the authority purchased new equipment and improved monitoring of the fluoride feed system at a cost of $162,000.

Fluoride levels in the water were almost 50 percent above allowed levels. A report by an outside consultant said a plant operator accidentally hit a button that caused excess fluoride to be pumped into the system, and the error wasn't corrected for more than three hours.

The operator was by himself for several hours that day because another staffer had training and a dental appointment, and the operator also had to oversee contractors at the plant, so his attention was divided, according to the report.

Restaurants and hotels were shuttered, schools in Chapel Hill and Carrboro closed early and operations at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill shut down. The men's basketball game between North Carolina and Notre Dame was moved from Chapel Hill to Greensboro because of the water system's problem.

___

Information from: The Herald-Sun