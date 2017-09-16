State News

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A triathlon scheduled for a Trump National golf course in North Carolina has been canceled just days after the race director changed the name of the event to distance it from President Donald Trump's name.

The Charlotte Observer reports "Tri at the Trump," was scheduled for Oct. 8. Race organizer Chuck McAllister said he received several complaints over the summer about the name of the race. On Tuesday, McAllister announced the name had been changed to "Tri for Good."

On Saturday, McAllister decided to cancel the race, not wanting the event to become even more politicized. The race benefits children who have cancer and other life-threatening illnesses. This year would have been the triathlon's fourth year.

McAllister said he intends to bring the race back in 2018.

