— A North Carolina school principal's effort to collect school lunch debt has drawn ire.

The Asheville Citizen-Times reports Haw Creek Elementary School Principal Jay Dale sent a letter to parents earlier this month saying that the Buncombe County school had more than $600 in unpaid lunch charges for the year. The letter said a child whose account hadn't been settled wouldn't be able to participate in the school's field day.

Parent Karina Barnes said the school was "lunch shaming" students. She has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $10,000 to pay the debt at Haw Creek and other county schools.

Buncombe County School spokeswoman Stacia Harris says no student will be prevented from participating in field day, as the school will work with families who can't pay the debt.