North Carolina SBI says number being used in scam
Posted 9:45 a.m. today
Updated 43 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation in North Carolina is warning that its main phone number is being used in a scam to solicit money.
Assistant Director Chris Laws said in a news release that the agency would never contact residents to raise money. He says the agency is investigating.
Laws said anyone receiving a call asking for money for the SBI should just hang up the phone.
The agency's main number being used in the scam is 919-662-4500.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.