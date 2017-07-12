  • Weather

North Carolina SBI says number being used in scam

RALEIGH, N.C. — The State Bureau of Investigation in North Carolina is warning that its main phone number is being used in a scam to solicit money.

Assistant Director Chris Laws said in a news release that the agency would never contact residents to raise money. He says the agency is investigating.

Laws said anyone receiving a call asking for money for the SBI should just hang up the phone.

The agency's main number being used in the scam is 919-662-4500.

