— North Carolina ranks No. 6 in the country for the number of deaths since 1991 due to children being left in hot cars, according to a national count of the incidents.

The Tar Heel State's ranking is due to 32 documented deaths in the state between 1991 and 2016.

The data comes from kidsandcars.org, an organization that advocates for stronger car safety measures for children. The site notes that the numbers should be considered low because states do not track data for hot car deaths.

Texas had the highest number of deaths with 113. Florida, California, Arizona and Georgia rounded out the top five.

Advocates on Wednesday will meet with U.S. legislators to announce the Hot Car Act of 2017. The act is a bi-partisan piece of legislation that would require car makers to install technology that would alert drivers if a child has been left in the backseat.