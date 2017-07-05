You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— North Carolina is among the most patriotic states in the country, according to a study.

The financial help website WalletHub ranked states' patriotism based on 13 metrics of military and civic engagement. Ranked No. 6 for military engagement and No. 20 for civic engagement, North Carolina capped the top 10 most patriotic states.

WalletHub took into account the number of military enlistees from each state, the number of veterans, Peace Corp volunteers and percentage of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election. Virginia and Alaska topped the list, while Illinois and New Jersey rounded out the last two slots.

1 Virginia

2 Alaska

3 Wyoming

4 South Carolina

5 Colorado

6 Washington

7 Hawaii

8 Idaho

9 Georgia

10 North Carolina