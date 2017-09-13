State News

North Carolina police say fetus found at wastewater plant

Posted 5:40 p.m. yesterday
Updated 7:53 a.m. today

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say an early term fetus was found at a wastewater treatment plant.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release that officers responded to a call on Wednesday from the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, where a worker found what they thought was a fetus.

Officers confirmed that a fetus had been found in materials filtered out of the incoming water system.

The Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner's Office was notified and responded to the scene to collect the fetus for further examination. Based on the initial findings, the medical examiner's office ruled the death of the fetus was natural with no indication of foul play.

  • Mary Meadows Sep 14, 8:59 a.m.
    i am also a mother of theee. Give the fact that it was. Fetus and found in wastewater one can easily can conjecture this was a miscarriage, early stage. Our body sometimes caused these when baby to be isn't forming right. I am sure the "fetus" was never alive nor took a single breath.

  • Mary Holland Sep 14, 8:18 a.m.
    Being a mother twice, I can tell you that a "fetus", if that's what you and the news media want to call it, is a "BABY" and it is VERY ALIVE!!!

  • Jerry Sawyer Sep 13, 6:58 p.m.
    A fetus is not a live. We kill thousands of them every day. So what is all the fuss about?