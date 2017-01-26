You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police in Charlotte, North Carolina, say one person is dead after a shooting involving an officer.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a Twitter feed that a weapon was recovered at the scene of the Thursday shooting on the city's east side. The department said the officer and the victim were Hispanic.

Word of the shooting came about an hour after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police released videos captured on body cameras and dashboard cameras of a shooting last June in which officers said they confronted a suspect wanted in a shooting aboard a city bus. That suspect was shot and killed, and officers were cleared of any wrongdoing.

Thursday's shooting comes four month after an officer shot and killed Keith Lamont Scott in September.

The shooting, part of which was recorded by his wife and shared widely on social media, caused days of violent protests and a state of emergency to be declared in Charlotte.

Mecklenburg County District Attorney Andrew Murray announced in November that he wouldn't press charges against Officer Brently Vinson, who shot Scott.