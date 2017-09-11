You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina National Guard is ready to respond to help deal with the effects of Tropical Storm Irma.

Gov. Roy Cooper said in a news release Sunday night that the National Guard was staging in Asheville, Charlotte and Greensboro to be ready to respond to any problems.

Cooper planned to meet with reporters Monday to provide an update on storm preparations.

The governor said North Carolina soldiers are ready to remove debris and deliver and distribute emergency supplies.

A high wind warning is in effect in parts of North Carolina from Shelby west toward Andrews.

The National Weather Service said heavy rain and strong winds could cause flash flooding in the mountains.

Duke Energy reports about 1,400 customers without service in North Carolina. The biggest problem is Wake County.