— Several businesses in the North Carolina mountain town of Boone have been hit with graffiti including profane statements about President Donald Trump.

Boone Police Chief Dana Crawford said in a news release Saturday night that the graffiti was found in several locations. Graffiti was also spray-painted on a parked police car. The vandalism included anti-Trump and anti-police messages as well as the words "Black Lives Matter."

Crawford decried the vandalism and said the damage to private and public property affects locals more than anyone else.

The Watauga Democrat posted several photos of graffiti or spots where it had been cleaned including the sign for the Daniel Boone Inn restaurant.

Boone is home to Appalachian State University. Census figures show the town has about 18,000 residents.