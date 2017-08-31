You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/18z0F

— A North Carolina man has been charged with elder abuse after police say he embezzled nearly $50,000 from someone.

The StarNews of Wilmington reports that according to a statement from Leland police, 66-year-old Robert Houston Field was arrested Wednesday and charged with five counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of elder abuse.

Police say they investigated Field after receiving a report, and found that between Feb. 1 and Aug. 30 he had "embezzled $49,620 and obtained an additional $8,975 fraudulently from an elderly citizen in the community."

It's unclear if Field has an attorney.