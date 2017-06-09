You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— A North Carolina man has been arrested and charged with murder after his wife died from burn injuries.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Lt. Keith Trietley said in a news release that 51-year-old Gary James McGill was charged with first-degree murder on Thursday.

Police say 47-year-old Archie McGill died Saturday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem from injuries she suffered in a May 21 assault.

Police said an autopsy confirmed her death was a result of the May injuries.

Gary McGill had been arrested in May on charges of attempted murder and three counts related to use of fire. It was not known if he has an attorney.