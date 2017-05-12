You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— Police in North Carolina have arrested a man in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman in his parents' house.

Local media outlets report Plymouth Police Chief Willie Williams said 32-year-old Robert Holley was arrested at his home Thursday and charged with first-degree murder in the death of 27-year-old Kendra Norman.

Norman, a mother of four, was found shot to death on Sunday.

According to police, Holley is the uncle of the victim's 11/2-year old son. His parents own the home where the shooting occurred.

Holley is being held on a $1.5 million bond, and it's not known if he has an attorney. His first court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday in Washington County.

The State Bureau of Investigation assisted Plymouth police in their investigation.