— Authorities say a female inmate at a North Carolina jail jumped out of a moving patrol car and suffered serious injuries.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office told the Winston-Salem Journal (http://bit.ly/2rCnu1n) that it's investigating Wednesday's incident.

The mother of 37-year-old Yolanda Dillard said her daughter had been taken to the hospital after drinking cleaning fluid while in jail. Cheryl Golden said a deputy told her Dillard opened a door in the patrol car while returning to jail and jumped out onto Business Interstate 40, suffering serious injuries to her head, face, chin and legs.

Chief Deputy Brad Stanley said Friday that investigators want to know how Dillard opened the door. He said sheriff's patrol cars have door handles in the back seats, but didn't know whether the doors were locked.

