— A North Carolina jail inmate died after being hospitalized Monday when authorities say he refused to cooperate with officers and became unresponsive.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said 54-year-old Graydon Jermone Parker III was taken into custody on Saturday on suspicion of breaking into a car. Officials said Parker wouldn't cooperate with them, so he was also charged with resist, obstruct and delay a law enforcement officer.

At the jail, deputies say Parker remained uncooperative, and detention officers tried to calm him down. They say Parker then became unresponsive while struggling with officers and was taken to Wayne Memorial Hospital, where he was listed on Monday in critical condition.

The State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident to determine what happened to Parker.