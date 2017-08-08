You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

— The North Carolina Highway Patrol wants to be sure motorists heading to a vantage point for the upcoming solar eclipse don't let their experience get overshadowed by traffic problems.

The patrol says that because of the expected number of people taking part in viewing the eclipse on Aug. 21, roads across western portions of the state will see significantly more motorists.

Authorities are encouraging onlookers to arrive early for the eclipse to help ease the number of vehicles on the roads at one time.

Also, the patrol is encouraging motorists to use designated parking areas and avoid wearing eclipse glasses while driving. Motorists are also encouraged to plan alternate routes, have food and water on hand and expect traffic delays before and after the eclipse.