You must enter the characters with black color that stand out from the other characters

Message: * A friend wanted you to see this item from WRAL.com: http://wr.al/180jn

More on this The Asheville Citizen-Times

— There's an official dog, an official flower and even an official beverage. But students in a first-grade class in North Carolina think a spider should be in the group of special state symbols.

Students in Patti Evans' class at Dickson Elementary School have gone so far as to craft a bill which Rep. Susan Fisher has sponsored to make the golden silk spider the top arachnid.

In groups of two, the students studied a dozen of the state's most common spiders. They made posters and compiled facts about each spider before voting on their favorites, the Asheville Citizen-Times reports (http://avlne.ws/2peiDkk).

After taking two votes, the class settled on the golden silk spider. Students say the spider's bites are not poisonous, adding that they eat mosquitoes and other insects.

Students put their knowledge into a nearly page-long bill they played a major role in writing. It passed the state House 111-8 on April 25.

The spider "is known for its golden colored silk, which is used to create a large, finely meshed, sticky web, often three feet in diameter, that is placed in insect flight paths on the edge of woodlands," the bill says.

"The golden silk spider is a really interesting spider because they have babies, and when the babies think the predator's coming, they start bouncing off the web and when the predator is about to get them they jump off," said Quinn Smith, 7. "When the predator's gone, they get back on the web."

The bill says females can grow up to three inches and are among the largest non-tarantula-like spiders in North America. They have a large, cylindrical orange and brown body with furry tufts on (their) legs, while males are "much smaller and . . . dark brown in color."

Legislators had questions, mostly lighthearted, as they pondered the measure in the midst of the busiest day of the year in which a deadline loomed to get bills passed by one legislative chamber or the other.

"I work outside a lot. If I happen to step on one and squish it, will I get a citation?" said Rep. Mark Brody, R-Union.

"I don't think so," said Fisher, D-Buncombe. "But be careful nonetheless."