North Carolina Episcopal priest charged in Florida road rage
Posted 11:41 a.m. today
Updated 44 minutes ago
STUART, Fla. — The rector of an Episcopal church in North Carolina is facing criminal charges in Florida after police say he pointed a gun at another vehicle in an apparent road rage incident.
Media reports say 35-year-old Rev. William Rian Adams is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Martin County, Florida records show he was released from jail on $15,000 bail.
State troopers say a pickup truck driver was closely following a Corvette on Florida's Turnpike and tried to pass the car when its driver pointed a handgun at him. Troopers then stopped Adams in the Corvette.
Records show Adams is rector of Calvary Episcopal Church in Fletcher, North Carolina. Church officials didn't immediately respond to a call seeking comment and no attorney was listed for Adams.
Please sign in with your WRAL.com account to comment on this story. You also will need a Facebook account to comment.
Scott Spaine Jul 9, 12:29 p.m.
A Corvette? How does a rector from a church afford such an expensive car. I think his parishioners are tithing too much money. I wonder if he was able to waive the sales tax on that purchase?